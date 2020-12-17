Amaal Mallik: DJ Shadow Dubai has done a fantastic job re-imagining Tu Mera Nahi

Ahead of the festive season, composer-singer Amaal Mallik's debut pop single, Tu Mera Nahi, has got a makeover. The re-imagined track for the party season is curated by DJ Shadow Dubai. "This brand new version is my way of thanking fans for loving the track. DJ Shadow Dubai has done a fantastic job re-imagining the song," said Mallik. The original number is composed and sung by Mallik and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag.

The re-imagined track is curated by DJ Shadow Dubai, a multi-award winning superstar Bollywood DJ, who has officially produced for Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Bohemia and many more hugely popular artists. Tu Mera Nahi Shadow Mix is an upbeat take on the classic melody of the original track. It's the perfect song to set the mood for new year celebrations! Signing off the year on a high, Amaal says, "I have received so much love for Tu Mera Nahi, it feels unreal. I am bringing a brand new version for Amaalians (that's what his fans call themselves on social media) as a way of thanking them. DJ Shadow Dubai has done a fantastic job reimagining the song as a party track."

"I have always loved Amaal's compositions in his Bollywood songs, I think with 'Tu Mera Nahi' he outdid himself. I am glad to be a part of this project and hope people love the new version as much as we do," says DJ Shadow Dubai.

The original song is composed and sung by Amaal Mallik and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag. The beautiful music video stars Amaal and popular actress Aditi Budhathoki. Tu Mera Nahi Shadow Mix is now available on all streaming platforms.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news