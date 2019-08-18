How I killed it!

sunday-mid-day

Writer and creator of all things crime, Anirban Bhattacharyya, on how comedy helped him fight bullies and take life less seriously

Anirban Bhattacharya

Appearing straight-faced when talking about the gruesomeness of crime and criminals, comes naturally to someone who has engaged with the subject for a while. But Anirban Bhattacharyya, best known as co-creator, producer and writer of the popular crime show, Savdhaan India, might stand out like a sore thumb. At a recently-held literature festival in the city, where Bhattacharyya was speaking about his new non-fiction, The Deadly Dozen: India's Most Notorious Killers (Penguin Random House), his impassioned discussion on the subject was marked by timely comic relief, which came just when the audience seemed tense with his anecdotes on the murderers in his book. At 45, Bhattacharyya has learned the art of negotiating between the serious and the not-so, effortlessly. Moonlighting as stand-up comedian has helped.

Long before Bhattacharyya added "crime" to his resume, he was known as the funny man in Mumbai's comedy circuit. In 2011, he won The Comedy Store Mumbai's Open Mic competition—the first one to do so—before his production house, Rowdy Rascals, brought Savdhaan India to Indian television. Work commitments forced comedy to take a backseat; it had a revival of sorts two years ago, but a Penguin deal to write his debut non-fiction, which Bhattacharyya describes as "his childhood dream", meant comedy had to wait. "I have wanted to be a writer since I was in Class VI," says Bhattacharyya. A chance meeting with literary agent Suhail Mathur, who convinced him to write crime non-fiction, saw him begin research on the serial criminals of India. "We have a misconception that serial killing is a Western phenomena, because of the infamous Ted Bundy and Jack, the Ripper. But, in India too, we've had over 30 serial murderers," he says.

For the book, Bhattacharyya decided to compile the 12 most terrifying profiles, tracing the story of their childhood to what influenced or shaped these criminal minds. "A case that shook me as a parent, was that of Anjana Bai, Seema Gavit and Renuka Shinde [convicted of killing five children]. To think that these women were kidnapping infants to use them as a decoy [to prevent being caught] for pick-pocketing, and then later killing them by smashing their skulls [to avoid suspicion], was horrifying. It cannot get more cold-blooded than that. It made me think about the world we are living in. As human beings we think that this will never happen to us, but we are all susceptible to crime, and everyone needs to be made aware of this."

Comedy, he says, has helped him stay on an even keel. "I grew up in a boarding school, and was a bullied child. Humour kept my perpetrators away. I realised that if I could make them laugh, they wouldn't bother me," says Bhattacharyya, who also did a cameo in the Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga. Today, he does comedy because he enjoys it. He recently did an hour-long set at The Bombay Gymkhana. Bhattacharyya's material for his stand-up comes from everyday observations. It definitely has nothing to do with crime. "When you do a good stand-up, they say, 'you killed it'. And, when you don't, you are told that 'you bombed'. So, you've got these two violent terms that have been adapted by the comedy world. It's ironic," he laughs, while talking about the only connection his two passion projects have with each other.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates