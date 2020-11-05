Love is in the air with producer Shrinivas Kulkarni's new song Mann He Vede

Love is a feeling which never fades and it always soothes the mind. Producer Shrinivas Kulkarni, popular actress Smita Shewale and actor Roshan Vichare are all set to spread this magic of love this November with their much-awaited brand new song Mann He Vede. It's a soulful romantic song which will soon be releasing and it will be very close to your heart.

SmitaShewale is well known actress for her all time superhit film YandaKartavyaAahe and her other film Sarva Lines VyastaAahet. Roshan Vichare is well known for his character as Lord Narayana in serial Shree Laxmi Narayan. His upcoming serial is TuzaMazaJamtay on Zee Yuva. The most interesting part about this pair is SmitaShewale has played Roshan's mother's role in their previous serial together.

In SwarajyajananiJijamata Roshan Vichare has played the character Shahajiraje Bhosale and SmitaShewale has played his mother's role as Umabai. But both the amazing actors have took the challenge to play completely different roles now in their upcoming love song Mann He Vede. They are all set to create and present new chemistry in front of audience. This is going to be very interesting. Audience will get to see a very new side and a fresh perspective about their favorite actors with this new song.

Mann He Vede song is produced by Shrinivas Kulkarni. It's like a dream project for him. While talking about this song Shrinivas says "It's a very soft and romantic song. In our life we often fail to express our love and there are many unspoken emotions. Love has tremendous power. Mann He Vede song slowly touches to the unspoken feelings of us and it recreates the magic of love. I'm glad to have a pair like Smita and Roshan to portray this beautiful song. We are releasing it this November and I am sure audience will love it too."

Aishwarya Mane and Puja Chafekar will also be featuring as cameo in Mann He Vede. This song is directed by Yogesh Anil Tawar. This song is sung by Anweshaa and music is by Jeevan Marathe. Direction of Photography is done by Rahul R Zende and choreography is done by DevashreeAthalye. Costumes are beautifully designed by Shweta Tatooskar. Make up is done by Harshad Khule and Production head is Vaibhav Lamture. Executive producer for this song is Amol Ghodke. Mann He Vede is shot on a beautiful location in Pune, Snapcity, Talegaon. Audience can enjoy this soulful romantic song on all the music channels of television as well as on YouTube.

We are eagerly waiting to enjoy this magic of love. We wish good luck to Shrinivas Kulkarni and team Mann He Vede for their song and their future endeavors.

