Get a glimpse of Hawaii on Goa-Mumbai superfast Tejas Express

The losses incurred after the first run of the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express has hardly dampened the spirit of the Indian Railways, which is looking at augmenting the Goan experience inside the train. Authorities have now got the railway staff to wear colourful Hawaiian shirts and hats to up the entertainment quotient in the train.

“Keeping in view the upgrade facilities of Tejas Express, we have come up with an innovative way of serving passengers. The catering staff has been given a Goan look with multi-coloured Hawaiian shirt and caps," an official from IRCTC confirmed.

The change was made following a survey conducted by Central Railway authorities, who received flak for the dull uniforms.

The menu has also been redesigned keeping regional delicacies of Konkan region and Goa in mind. As of now, the main course has dishes like Kolhapuri paneer, kombdi rassa and Malvani chicken curry, while the dessert menu includes shrikhand, pedha and chaas to add the local flavour.

Sources said that authorities are looking at adding locally produced dishes like kokam and amla sherbet and sol kadhi in the menu.

After its first run, there were reports of damaged LED screens and theft of expensive headphones inside the semi high-speed train. Authorities are now planning to replace the headphones that cost R800 each with cheaper earphones.