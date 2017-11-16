Mumbai: New Goregaon terminus to help clear Andheri station

The opening of the new Goregaon Harbour Terminus by December 2017 will allow direct trains between CSMT and Goregaon, helping decongest Andheri station, as harbour line commuters can now travel seamlessly right up to Goregaon. "The line is in the final stages of completion. It will be up for safety trials by the commissioner of railway safety and once those are in place, it will be open to traffic. It will help decongest Andheri station as many harbour line commuters who want to go beyond Andheri can travel all the way to Goregaon on the same train," a senior Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official said.

With WR's 5th and 6th lines still being laid, these new lines will help WR boost capacity. CST to Goregaon direct trains on the harbour line will be a big boon and help commuters from both Central and Western lines.

"Once the section between Andheri and Goregaon is open, it will be of overall help to us in adding to the capacity of tracks, and trains can be diverted to those extra tracks. It will help us streamline the system and manage it more efficiently," Western Railway's chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar said.

The Andheri-Goregaon extension on Harbour line is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) II. Around five to seven lakh commuters will benefit from the extension daily, and it will also help decongest other stations such as Andheri and Vile Parle that have recorded among the highest footfalls on WR.

Andheri is one of the three most crowded stations on WR and this direct train link will help decongest it a bit.