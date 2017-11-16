Mumbai: Taxi driver suffers heart attack, rams into four at Mahim

A taxi driver suffered a heart attack while driving near Mahim last evening and rammed into four pedestrians. According to police sources, the incident took place around 6.30 pm, while the driver, identified as Rajpati Dube, 57, was heading towards Bandra. While the pedestrians escaped with minor injuries, the cab driver did not survive the heart attack.

A police source said, "Dube had just refueled his taxi from a Mahim petrol pump and was heading towards Bandra, when he started feeling uneasy. Soon after, he lost control of the car and swerved towards the curb, but he hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. The incident took place near the Paradise Cinema area."

Cops confirmed that all the four pedestrians suffered minor injuries. Speaking to mid-day, DCP Rajiv Jain said, "The injured were shifted to Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital for treatment. None of them suffered grievous injuries. Mahim police is looking into the case."