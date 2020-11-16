15 nations, including China, sign world's biggest trade agreement

A Catholic believer holds a sign reading 'Without glasses, my eyesight declines, without the mass, my life declines' as she takes part with others in a rally in Strasbourg, to protest against a ban on the celebration of masses due to Coronavirus restrictions. Pic/AFP

Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations, including China, on Sunday, signed the world's biggest trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), sans India with hopes that it will help recover from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RCEP was signed after eight years of negotiations at the conclusion of the annual summit of Southeast Asian leaders and their regional partners, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement, which covers almost a third of the world economy, will progressively lower tariffs across many areas in the coming years, reported Channel News Asia.

India, one of the leading consumer-driven market in the region, pulled out of talks last year, concerned that the elimination of tariffs would open its markets to a flood of imports that could harm local producers.

The RCEP was first proposed in 2012 and loops in 10 ASEAN economies — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia — along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

Czech crematoriums struggle

Faced with the highest death rate in Europe from the virus, Czech crematoriums are struggling to keep up. Since the end of October, some 200 people a day have been dying in the Central European nation of 10.7 million people, which was only lightly touched by the first wave.

New York shuts schools

The US city worst hit by the first wave of the pandemic is closing schools from Monday after the infection rate spiked. Bars and restaurants in have also been forced to close at 10 pm. More than 23,000 New Yorkers died in the first wave.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever