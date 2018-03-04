20-year-old IITian missing since November walks back home to Badlapur

Before disappearing on Nov 29, Akshay Kamble had complained of being ragged for his diction



Akshay Kamble

There was much rejoicing at the Badlapur residence of 20-year-old Akshay Kamble, who returned home on Friday, after going missing from the IIT-Kanpur campus on November 29 last year. Akshay is, however, currently disoriented and exhausted and his family has requested for time and space before he can speak to the media. They are yet to ask him where he was for the past three months.

Akshay's parents have also informed the UP police about this return as they had launched a massive probe to trace him. On November 29, Akshay vanished from his campus, after informing his parents that he was boarding a train to return home. When his father, Bhimrao Kamble, could not reach him over the phone, he sensed something was wrong and travelled to Kanpur to look for him. However, even after a thorough investigation, the cops failed to get any leads in the case.



Akshay Kamble

Hailing from a modest background, and with a father who teaches at a Marathi school, Akshay grew up studying in the Marathi medium. Owing to his lack of knowledge of the English language, his diction became the target of taunts by his classmates.

However, when it came to academic performance, Akshay was among the very best. He had scored 87 per cent in Std XII and bagged a coveted seat at IIT-Kanpur in 2015. There, too, he maintained a commendable score of between 7.5 and 7.8 (cumulative performance index or CPI), which is equivalent to 80 per cent and above. Superintendent of police (Kanpur) Dr Gaurav Grover said, "We will be sending an officer to Mumbai to speak to the Kambles to understand the sequence of events as we had filed a missing person case and were conducting a probe in the matter."

His father, Bhimrao, told mid-day, "We have requested Akshay's friends and the media to give us some space at the moment."

Also read - Mumbai: 75 days on, missing IITian's father wants court to monitor investigation

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates