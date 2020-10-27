20 years of Mohabbatein: Saurabh Shukla, aka Tom Uncle, talks about the film

Mohabbatein, which released on October 27, 2000, is still remembered as a love story that changed the course of on-screen romances. Mohabbatein is for everyone who is in love, or who wants to fall in love, as well as for everyone who feels there is no stronger feeling than love.

Actor Saurabh Shukla who played the role of Tom Uncle (Kim Sharma's father) believes Mohabbatein had the power to influence millennials. He says, "Mohabbatein is a very special film for me. Though I had a small role in the film, director Aditya Chopra was keen on casting me in a quirky yet humorous character of Kim Sharma's father. I felt honoured when he told me that no one could have done this better than me. Over the years, I have been choosing characters basis the story of a film, and Mohabbatein had the power to influence the millennials. The film had a charm of youth and their eternal love, which is why the movie is still relatable to the present generation."

Saurabh, who is mostly known for his humorous character in films like Mohabbatein, Pagalpanti, and Jolly LLB shares, "Humour is the part of everyone's life. If you see my characters carefully, you will realise that they are very serious characters, be it in Mohabbatein, Raid, Pagalpanti or PK. I don't try to create comedy with my characters, it is their interesting life that they go through which is fun and exciting. I don't bring demarcation between serious and funny characters as serious people have funny moments in their life and vice-versa. I believe this is what immortalises the characters that I have been playing so far."

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with veteran actors including Amrish Puri, Saurabh Shukla, Anupam Kher and Helen. The movie also introduced us to the gorgeous Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani and Kim Sharma, who made their Bollywood debuts with the film, and were cast against another debutant Uday Chopra, and other talented actors like Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Watch Mohabbatein as it completes 20 years of its release on October 27 on Sony MAX2 at 7 pm.

