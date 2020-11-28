20 years of Piya Basanti: 'A song that lived in the heartstrings of the country'

Today marks two decades since the release of the Piya Basanti track. Sandesh Shandilya's composition was rendered by Sultan Khan and KS Chithra. The chartbuster's music video, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Nauheed Cyrusi and Donovan Wodehouse.

Reminiscing about the shoot, Sarkar says, "It was a song that lived in the heartstrings of the country when it released. Initially, the video was to be shot in New Delhi, but due to a lot of restrictions, we then shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. It tells a story of love at first sight."

Watch the video of Piya Basanti below:

Shandilya adds, "I used to wonder about the difference in perspectives towards love for a 20-year-old and a 60-year-old. So I asked Khansaab to sing with Chithra. The video brought alive that love." The album was a huge success and bagged several awards.

