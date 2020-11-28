20 years of Piya Basanti: 'A song that lived in the heartstrings of the country'
The chartbuster's music video, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Nauheed Cyrusi and Donovan Wodehouse
Today marks two decades since the release of the Piya Basanti track. Sandesh Shandilya's composition was rendered by Sultan Khan and KS Chithra. The chartbuster's music video, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Nauheed Cyrusi and Donovan Wodehouse.
Reminiscing about the shoot, Sarkar says, "It was a song that lived in the heartstrings of the country when it released. Initially, the video was to be shot in New Delhi, but due to a lot of restrictions, we then shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. It tells a story of love at first sight."
Watch the video of Piya Basanti below:
Shandilya adds, "I used to wonder about the difference in perspectives towards love for a 20-year-old and a 60-year-old. So I asked Khansaab to sing with Chithra. The video brought alive that love." The album was a huge success and bagged several awards.
Born on October 19, 1982, Nauheed Cyrusi, best remembered as the 'Piya Basanti' girl, was born to a Parsee Zorastrian Family in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She grew up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (All photos/Nauheed Cyrusi's official Instagram account)
The actress, who rose to fame with her first music video 'Piya Basanti', which released in 2000, started off her showbiz career in 1999 with the show Hip Hip Hurray and later appeared in Just Mohabbat. Nauheed then became popular as Channel V's VJ.
Nauheed Cyrusi studied at one of Mumbai's popular schools - J.B. Vacha School. She later went to Jai Hind College and later pursued M.Com. through correspondence.
Did you know Nauheed Cyrusi wished to become an Air Hostess? The actress started off as a model and appeared in various TV commercials and print media. After modelling for almost three years, Nauheed realised she must stick with showbiz.
After gaining popularity for her music video Piya Basanti Re, Nauheed bagged her first Bollywood film in 2003. She starred in Uday Chopra-starrer Supari.
Nauheed went on to star in films such as Inteha (2003), Lakeer (2004), Holiday (2006), Anwar (2007), Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee (2007), Aggar (2007), to name a few! However, none gave her much boost to her career.
Unfortunately, Nauheed Cyrusi's tryst with Bollywood films turned out to be disappointing, as the actress couldn't make a mark in the industry after starring in back-to-back flop films.
In 2009, Nauheed Cyrusi tried her hands at the reality show, by participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 2), which was hosted by Akshay Kumar.
"The show was a life-changing experience for me. My friends were very sceptical about my faring well on the show. But I went quite far and proved them wrong. If someone gave me a chance to again participate in the show, I would definitely do it," Nauheed said in an old interview.
Nauheed Cyrusi was part of a few memorable films such as Bhootnath (2008), Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009), Kurbaan (2009), Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012) and Jai Ho (2014).
As it can be seen in this picture, Nauhee Cyrusi is very passionate about music. In her free time, she makes it a point to go online and hunt for new music. "You get to discover so many new artists and some truly great numbers. My favourite genres in music are electronica, house and trance," Nauheed said in an interview with mid-day.
Nauheed Cyrusi also likes to relax by swimming. She is a complete water baby and heads to the pool almost every day. Needless to say, Nauheed loves to take vacations to beaches! "It's sad that we don't have good beaches in Mumbai, where we could go swimming with friends," said Nauheed to mid-day.
On the personal front, Nauheed Cyrusi married her long-time beau Rustom in 2017. It was a private ceremony with only close friends and family of Nauheed and Rustom in attendance.
Nauheed Cyrusi and Rustom completed three years of marital bliss in January, this year! Don't they look adorable in this selfie?
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Nauheed Cyrusi!
It's actress Nauheed Cyrusi's birthday on October 19. The VJ-turned-actress is 38 and it's hard to believe, as still looks the same! Don't believe us? Check out her latest pictures, which are proof enough!
