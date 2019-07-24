23 people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand

national

10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts in Jharkhand

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, at least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand. Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts in Jharkhand.

The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night. Bihar was also lashed by heavy rains.

On the other hand, overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions.

A cyclonic circulation was developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days.

The incessant rain in the city caused waterlogging in several parts. Railway tracks at Sion also got completely submerged in water. A tree fell down and damaged the compound wall in premises of Shreerang Vidyalaya, Shreerang society, Rabodi, Thane West. Huge traffic snarl was reported on Western Express Highway near Santacruz.

With inputs from PTI

