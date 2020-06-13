'85 per cent evaluation of HSC, SSC exams done', says state board official

The secretary of Mumbai Division of Maharashtra state board, Sandeep Sangave, on Friday via a video conference shared a status report of the evaluation process for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination.

Sangave's status report comes as a major relief to students who wait anxiously for their board exam results to be announced. In his video, Sangave has asserted that until now, 85 per cent of evaluation work has been completed.

He also stated how the board took up new initiatives to get the evaluation work on track while the entire country remained in lockdown. Measures such as using the postal department for transportation of answer sheets to increasing the number of submission centres to the board sending vehicles to collect answer sheets from moderators were put to use by the state board.

"Amid the lockdown, we took various innovative steps to complete the task of evaluation. We have already completed 85 per cent of work while some parallel work remains pending. Out of a total 2,346 moderators working for SSC, 1,984 have submitted their answer sheets after evaluation. Similarly, for HSC, out of total 1,642 moderators, 1,203 have submitted their answer sheets. We have ensured to keep this pace even while there were many challenges due to lockdown starting from limited staff at board offices, teachers in their villages to even some moderators or their family getting infected with the disease. Now as the state government has considered evaluation work in the essential duties, the work has gained speed," shared Sangave.

Fake board results website surfaces

A fake website showing board result has gone viral among students. However, the state board issued a circular stating that the website is fake and students should not believe in it. The issue came to light after parents approached Yuva Sena. "You type any valid seat number in the website and it will show your result in a percentage. It was after reaching out to the state board we found that this is a fake website. We will file case against this," Pradeep Sawant, from Yuva Sena said.

