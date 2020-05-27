Aaditya Thackeray lauds actor for donating plasma, says 'Takes courage and strength'

After donating plasma for the second time, actress Zoa Morani shared this picture straight from the hospital. Pic/Twitter Zoa Morani

Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday took to Twitter and expressed hi gratitude towards actor Zoa Morani, who donated her plasma for the second time after successfully recovering from COVID-19. Zoa Morani, daughter of filmmaker Karim Morani was tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

That takes some courage and strength! Thank youâÂºï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/ICKvMIHSU9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2020

Zoa Morani had recovered from COVID-19 in the month of April and a few weeks ago, she had donated her blood for plasma-therapy trails for COVID-19 treatment at Mumbai's Nair Hospital. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Morani said that she returned to the hospital once again to donate blood for the second time.

While retweeting Zoa Morani's tweet, Aaditya Thackeray lauded the actress and said, "That takes some courage and strength! Thank you!" The Tourism minister ended his caption with a smiling face and folded hands emoticon. In the picture, actress Zoa Morani can be seen lying on the bed while donating her plasma at Nair hospital. She captioned it: Plasma donation round 2. Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU.

Earlier too, the actress had donated plasma and shared pictures on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Talking about plasma donation, Zoa Morani said, "All COVID-19 recovered people can be a part of this trial to help others COVID patients recover." While thanking the doctors for looking after her, Zoa Morani said that she received a certificate and Rs 500 for donating plasma.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 1.5 lakh on Wednesday with Maharashtra being the worse affected state. Maharashtra is currently under lockdown till May 31.

