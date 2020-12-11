Aamir Khan's son Junaid to be launched by YRF in a period drama

In 2019, when asked about son Junaid's possible foray into Bollywood, Aamir Khan had said that he was more interested in theatre than films. But now, the silver screen that, over the years, moulded Aamir from a lover boy to one of the most powerful artistes in the industry, is calling out to his son. mid-day has learnt that the aspiring actor will be launched by Yash Raj Films with a yet-untitled period drama. Siddharth P Malhotra will helm the movie, which is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case.

Religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj had filed a case against reformer-journalist Karsandas Mulji, for writing a "libellous" article in Gujarati newspaper Satyaprakash. Maharaj had alleged that the journalist's claims that he had had sexual liaisons with women devotees were baseless.

Producer Aditya Chopra and the director have envisioned it as a big-budget drama, authentic to the period it is set in. "Earlier, the team had locked a location in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, to build the set. However, Adi sir felt the film would need a bigger set-up and finally zeroed in on Madh Island. The construction work will begin in a day or two. Siddharth is eyeing to take the project on floors by early 2021," says a source.



Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra

With Junaid Khan locked for the role of social reformer Mulji, the director will zero in on the remaining cast soon. The source adds that he will undergo workshops before facing the camera. The star kid studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles before making his debut on the stage in 2017. Since then, he has featured in several plays, including A Farming Story, A Few Good Men, and Medea directed by sister Ira Khan. Yash Raj Films remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news