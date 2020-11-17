Aamna Sharif's Diwali Bash: Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna light it up!

Aamna Sharif's Diwali 2020 party was one for the books. The actress shared a lot of fun moments from her party where the who's who of the television industry were present. TV celebs like Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali, Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, and many others, were spotted flaunting their festive outfits and the party looked like it was in full swing.

Aamna Sharif posted a few photos with her guests and wrote, "Nights like these..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

The Kahiin to Hoga actress was resplendent in a pink embellished lehenga and a statement necklace. Aamna skipped the earrings and kept it minimal and chic.

Gold actress Mouni Roy was stunning as ever in a floral white and pink lehenga that she paired with a statement neckpiece and maang tika. Karishma Tanna looked lovely in a black and gold embellished sari as she pouted for the camera with Aamna Sharif.

Aamna also shared a video from the party where she can be seen singing and grooving to some Bollywood songs with her guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

F.I.R. actor Aamir Ali also posted some pictures from Aamna Sharif's Diwali bash. He wrote, "Watt a fun fun evening @aamnasharifofficial @imamitkapoor" Aamir Ali gave a contemporary twist to his Diwali outfit by opting for a black kurta pajama with a long jacket.

Also read: Aamna Sharif: Getting Tested For COVID-19 Was One Of The Most Difficult Times Of My Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

A fan page shared a fun video from Aamna Sharif's Diwali party that shows all the lovely ladies dancing to Bole Chudiyan. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AalishArjun FanLove (@aalisharjunlovers)

All in all, Aamna Sharif's Diwali 2020 party seemed like a lot of fun!

On the work front, Aamna Sharif was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika. She will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Also read: Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy Glam It Up

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news