Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari has 'jailed' their son Reyansh inside her home

Television actress Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's relationship has taken an ugly turn. A few days ago, Abhinav had alleged that the television actress used her own daughter Palak against him and is not allowing their son to meet him. Now, he has shared a video on his Instagram handle on the same issue.

In the video, he is seen standing outside Shweta's house and ringing the doorbell. After getting no response, he starts calling out his son's nickname 'Pyaaru'. He can be heard saying, "Mujhe Pyaaru se milne do (Let me meet Pyaaru)." He then alleges that Shweta has not been allowing him to meet his son.

"Bachcha andar hoga bechara. Agar Shweta kahin bahar gayi hui hai, toh bachche ko unhone bandh kiya hoga iss kamre mein. Aane nahi de rahe honge (The child must be inside. If Shweta has gone out, she must have locked him inside. They must not be letting him come to me). This is the reality. This is what is the truth," he says. He captioned his video as "torture (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) onNov 2' 2020 at 3:48am PST

Next, he also shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Shweta. Abhinav shared the message that he sent Shweta: "Today I came nobody responded where is the baby. I called you why didn't you pick up. Have you closed the baby in the room. Have you put him in Jail. You just now made me meet him and now again vanished. Is he with you or you have asked to lock him inside. Why are you torturing the poor guy? You will ruin him like this (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Torture A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) onNov 2' 2020 at 4:30am PST

A couple of days back, Abhinav in an interview had alleged that Shweta is not allowing him to meet Reyansh. He also refuted the claims of domestic abuse and said that Shweta used her own daughter Palak against him. He said, "Shweta had been brainwashing her (Palak) saying that I did not like her boyfriend which was not the case. She told Shweta during the argument, you know what mummy kick him out of the house. I was shocked that the girl who is my daughter and I have raised her. I was shattered and badly hurt that day. I have all the greeting cards that she has made for me. They called the police and to teach me a lesson they got me arrested. This was a treatment meted out to me."

"Since Sunday (October 25), my son Reyaansh has been missing. I don't know where he is. He was with me for 40 days all the time. But since last Sunday, Shweta has taken my son Reyansh to an undisclosed location without telling me. Since Sunday, I have been chasing Shweta on phone. I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven't seen my boy, not heard his voice. I tried every way possible. I went to her sets as well with the expectation that maybe she is ignoring me, but at least I will get to see my son. I recorded the video also to keep proof of our recording, but she did not tell me anything. My message was also passed to her on her sets but she didn't respond and vanished with the baby. Suddenly, he has disappeared from my life and I have become dead for him. For the last 40 days he was with me"' he concluded.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which also stars Varun Badola.

