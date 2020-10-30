Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma will steal your hearts in Netflix's Ludo

The bond between a father and a daughter is pure and precious, and we get to see the beautiful yet unlikely relationship between a young girl and a man who will do anything to protect her. In Netflix's upcoming multi-starrer film, Ludo, Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma give you a peek into this bond that is charming, hilarious and endearing, all rolled into one.

Abhishek and Inayat bonded from the very first day of the shoot, sharing some beautiful moments on screen and off it. Abhishek treated Inayat as his own daughter and ensured she was comfortable while on set. It's their bond and chemistry which helped uplift the mood on set, as did the pranks Inayat constantly played with the crew members.

Speaking to this special bond between Abhishek and Inayat, director of Ludo, Anurag Basu, said, "Abhishek and Inayat bonded from the first day of the shoot. Abhishek is an incredible human being and loves children. He always ensured Inayat's comfort. Inayat is also a very warm and friendly child, along with being an incredibly talented actor. I was surprised to see them bonding so well and that helped me in capturing all the beautiful moments between them."

Ludo is the story of different journeys that meet at an intersection. It's a rollercoaster ride that will keep you constantly on your toes. The film stars Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats, and Inayat Verma, and is directed and written by Anurag Basu.

Ludo releases on Netflix on 12th November 2020.

