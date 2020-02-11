Abhishek Mishra walks us through DPIFF 2020

Abhishek Mishra, claimed to be the youngest entrepreneur of India, is already leading 3 Major brand names, namely DPIFF, Oyevent and North India Fashion Week while simultaneously serving as an Advisory Board Member of Central Board of Film Certification into Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

"I am overjoyed to announce that on February 20, 2020, Taj Lands End Mumbai will witness the grandeur of Indian Cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 in affiliation with Incredible India & Ministry of Culture is set to open its doors to the media and audience for an enchanting evening that will be brought to life with our earnest efforts" says Abhishek Mishra, CEO DPIFF.

"Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival was founded in 2012 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – Father of Indian Cinema. We offer a tribute to the Legend in every ceremony, remembering his everlasting impact in the enormous field of Indian Cinema. We take immense pride in saying that this occasion is considered as the most dignifying ceremony known to the nation," adds Abhishek.

DPIFF conducts two ventures annually; one is 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards' for the Bollywood industry and the other 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South' for the South Film Industry.

Enunciating of the youth team Abhishek Mishra expressed, "The awards are expanding slowly by taking over on the global recognition and contribution to Cinema. Speaking from a place of personal experience, I started off when I was a juvenile and hence I hold my beliefs firm in aspiration of youth. Today a major chunk of my team that consists of hundreds of people actually belongs to the younger generation. They work diligently to help recognize the excellent contributor to the Indian Cinema. Team DPIFF has been appreciated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Home Minister, Finance Minister, HRD Minister, 17th Lok Sabha Speaker and many more for our rigorous work and efforts and nothing could’ve made me proud."

For the fourth consecutive year, DPIFF will carry out its CSR Activity - The Go Green Initiative. The team has been appreciated and acknowledged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

