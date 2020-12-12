Absentia, Criminal Justice: Five absolutely riveting underrated thrillers you'll wish you'd watched sooner

While 2020 has been a real-life edge of the seat thriller in itself, it's also been the year of some of the most outstanding thrillers we've seen across entertainment platforms. Although you may have managed to watch most of them, we have drawn up a list of some of the underrated thrillers that you may have missed but wished you wouldn't have.

Absentia on Colors Infinity

Starring the gifted Stana Katic of Castle fame, this arresting series follows an FBI agent journey of rediscovering her life after being found missing and declared dead for over 6 years. The series is a psychological thriller like no other, with twists and turns awaiting you at every corner. From murder to a fractured family, this series has it all. Catch the latest season's mysteries on Colors Infinity.

Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar

With a cast including some of the finest actors in the industry, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff and Pankaj Tripathi, it's no surprise that this series transformed into one of the best crime thrillers the country has witnessed. An innocent cab driver finds himself with a murdered woman in his apartment with no memory of the incident. his journey follows a dark time in the Indian prison system, with an eccentric lawyer trying his level best to save the innocent prisoner.

Breathe on Amazon Prime Video

What are you willing to stake for the people you love? This question lies at the centre of this captivating series that documents the harrowing task a father entails to save his son's life. With a diligent cop onto his trail, audiences will clamour at the edge of their seats as their worlds collide into an astounding cat and mouse chase between life and death.

The Sinner on Netflix

This criminally underrated anthology series will take you on a deep dive into the human psyche, leaving you simultaneously fascinated and horrified. Each season brings about a new case of unlikely murder, with a small-town cop getting to the bottom of the gruesome mystery. With award-winning actors like Jessica Biel and Matt Bomer, this slow-burn mystery thriller is one to watch out for.

Asur on Voot Select

Based on smash hit crime drama True Detective, a forensic scientist turned teacher finds himself back at his old job at the Central Bureau of Investigation when a notorious serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a gripping tale which is the perfect amalgamation of mythology, psychology and mystery delivered by the talented cast including Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news