Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal's father passes away

Divya Agarwal, known for her stints in reality TV shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space, Roadies: Real Heroes, and others, has lost her father to COVID-19. Divya shared a photo on Instagram that shows her with her father in happier times.

Sharing the photo, Divya wrote, "You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP"

Several of Divya's friends from the industry expressed their condolences on her loss. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Sorry to hear! Condolences! Pls stay strong", Ashish Chanchlani said, "Very sad to hear about your father. May his soul rest in peace. Sending lots of prayers and condolences", Shruti Sinha commented, "I'm so sorry to hear this. My condolences to you and your family D! I know it's tough but be strong wherever he is, I'm sure he's happy! sending love to you. RIP uncle."

Divya Agarwal's father had been keeping unwell since a few days. She had shared a post a day ago asking her social media followers to pray for her father.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news