Here is yet another story of a Mumbaikar who 8 years back stepped in Mumbai when he was 18 with dream in eyes and pocket full energy and enthusiasm to achieve. A dream to be the next dan Bilzerian a dream to become an actor. Mr. Ayush Khatri born on 1st February 1994 brought up in the city called Prayagraj formerly known as Allahabad. Prayagraj stands on the site of ancient Prayag, a holy city that was comparable in fame to Varanasi and Haridwar.

Prayag’s importance in the ancient Buddhist period of Indian history is attested by the inscriptions on a pillar attributed to the 3rd-century-Mauryan emperor Ashoka. The pillar—which is believed to have been erected in a nearby locality and moved to Prayagraj in Mughal times—still stands inside the gateway to the old Prayagraj fort, which is situated strategically at the confluence of the two rivers.



Yet another enthusiast with spirituality and groundness in blood and simplicity and mindfulness in nature. One who believes in simple living and high thinking. Mr. Ayush has made himself very capable by his tremendous skills. like everyone else or maybe like maximum of people he too loves travelling, he considers fitness and health should always be the top priority of an individual. With an experience of more then 8 years he beliefs himself still as a fresher and put the efforts the same as he use to put when he was then just 18 . he had worked out to make his several appearances on Channel V Distraction, Agent Raghav for &tv and has worked for 93.5 red fm.no one prefer to be asked about there weakness but here on asking this to Mr.Ayush said looking at the poor people hungry and the fact that they are homeless is his weakness but then I feel no but it is an strength as it directly relates to the strong blessing they give. Apart from wishing to become a successful actor he also focuses and is involved with many social working societies and communities on asking till date his contribution towards society he refused to make it count as that is something is may be counted on fingers but he believes the blessings he earns and the content from it is uncountable and what matters at last Is there happiness. As social work is something is that he doesn’t do for publicity but because he knows the value of money and life. Interviewing him was not only knowing a him but also understanding humanity and even after being a part of this competitive world how he had managed to work on himself plus the society. Truly Mr. Ayush is an inspiration to youth and we wish him success and his wellbeing.





This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever