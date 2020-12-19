Adelaide Test: Aussies in a spin

R Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith on Day Two against Australia at Adelaide yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

The two balls Ravichandran Ashwin bowled to Steve Smith prior to his dismissal would have pleased the Indian off-spinner immensely.

On both occasions, Smith leaned forward and lunged at the ball. It was like the ball never arrived. Both deliveries hit high on his bat and trickled to the leg side. The over-spin on the ball meant it dipped on Smith, causing him to misread the length.

After two errors in judging the length, Smith would have felt that perhaps playing back was the best option. However, Ashwin was one step ahead and anticipated Smith playing off the back foot. The trajectory of the next ball was flatter, the pace was more and it just held its line to kiss the outside edge of Smith's bat.

Ajinkya Rahane grabbed the catch at first slip as Smith fell for just one. Ashwin sprinted 25 metres before leaping with joy. At the end of the day, Ashwin finished with figures of 18-3-55-4. Australia were eventually bowled out for 191 to hand India a 53-run lead. The visitors were 9-1 in the second innings at the end of Day Two.

In the last three tours of Australia, Ashwin's bowling has always been compared with Australia's Nathan Lyon.

On numerous occasions, Ashwin has shot down the comparison, stating they are different type of bowlers.

But on Friday, there were elements of Lyon in Ashwin's bowling. Firstly, rather than focusing on side spin, Ashwin realised he had to apply over-spin on the ball to succeed in Australia.

In a video on BCCI.tv, Ashwin had revealed he would cock his index finger and press in firmly on the seam to generate top spin.

This grip would make it easier for him to impart spin on the back of the ball with the back of his wrist facing midwicket rather than mid-on.

The new method enabled him to get more bounce and made the ball dip a lot more on the batsmen. Travis Head was also fooled by the flight as the ball hit high on his bat as he looped a catch back to Ashwin.

Debutant Cameron Green also lunged at a couple before deciding that playing off the back foot would be a better option.

Similar to Smith, Ashwin anticipated the move and pushed it through a lot quicker. Green was fooled by the trajectory and pulled a fullish ball straight to Kohli.

Not only did Ashwin take wickets. He also locked down one end, which enabled the Indian pacers to skittle the Australian batting.

No doubt, it will be a day that Ashwin will look back on fondly.

