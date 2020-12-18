Adelaide Test Day 1: Batting at snail's pace, Cheteshwar Pujara has no regrets about strategy

It took Cheteshwar Pujara 148 balls to get his first boundary but not for once did the senior India batsman feel that he batted too slowly during the opening day's play against Australia in the first pink ball Test here on Thursday. Pujara, who scored a sedate 43 off 160 balls in India's 233 for six at stumps on Day One, feels that a first innings total of 350 would be very handy for the visitors.

Asked if he felt that he could have paced his innings better, the Saurashtra man had an emphatic no for an answer. "Not at all. We were in a very good position in the first two sessions," said Pujara, defending the 41 scored by the team in the first session and 66 runs that were scored in the second.

"Strategy-wise, I don't think there is any regret about how we batted today. I thought it was a great day of Test cricket. There is enough in it for the bowlers. You have to respect it rather than going after the bowlers and losing more wickets in the first two sessions and end up getting bowled out in a day," said Pujara.

He also defended his batting as the wicket wasn't conducive for strokeplay. "Test cricket needs patience. If the wicket is flat, then you can be aggressive but when it's helping the bowlers, you can't play a lot of shots.

"In overseas conditions, you don't want a total of less than 200 runs [in first innings]. In the first two sessions, the bowlers are fresh and the pitch is fresh," he said. Pujara believes skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal provided a "little bit of advantage" to Australia.

Kohli's run out was massive, says Lyon

The run out of India skipper Virat Kohli was "massive" and it turned to be a momentum-shifting moment, says Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the hosts snared quick wickets towards the end of the opening day of the first Test. "It was massive. A wicket like that, run out, especially of Virat is massive. He was batting pretty well, so happy with that," Lyon said.

