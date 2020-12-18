Adelaide Test Day 1: Virat Kohli's classy knock marred by run out mix up with Ajinkya Rahane

Nathan Lyon had resorted to his last option. Virat Kohli had negotiated Lyon comfortably for the 47 balls he bowled to the Indian skipper. Kohli had scored 23 comfortable runs against Lyon, which prompted the off-spinner to try his luck by bowling around the wicket. India were starting to gain control of the match at 185-3. But then, in the blink of an eye, Kohli was gone-run out for 74-due to an error of judgment by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Importantly, it was in the 76th over and Kohli had spent each moment of energy in the middle to ensure he was at crease to combat the second new ball under lights. Batting under the floodlights is considered the ultimate challenge in a day-night Test and the Indian captain wanted to be in the middle for that phase. But instead, he was watching from the dressing room as India lost their next three wickets for 18 runs. India managed 233-6 on the first day of the opening Test.

Throughout his innings, Kohli had shown great discipline and fight. He was extremely watchful, took a blow on his hand and never allowed his arms to push ahead of his body. He was technically and mentally perfect.

The Australian bowlers tried to lure him into a drive from the outset. Australia left a big gap at cover as the Aussie pace trio pushed him back and then delivered the full ball, but Kohli resisted the temptation. There was a half drive that went through gully off the bowling of Cameron Green, but that would be the only time the Indian skipper attempted a full-fledged drive.

There was no way Kohli was falling into any trap. He had spent every ounce of his energy for this moment and he was in full control of his mind. Against Lyon, Kohli read the length early, allowing him to play back or forward with great conviction. His front foot went towards mid-off and his body was open, which meant he could play Lyon on both sides of the wicket.

As day turned into night, he used his reach to smash Lyon through the covers. Next ball was so flat that Kohli could easily work it on the off side for a single. Kohli had won the battle against Lyon and the Australian quicks. He had conquered all their plans. Then came the run out, the most decisive moment of the day and perhaps the match.

Brief scores

India 233-6 (V Kohli 74, C Pujara 43, A Rahane 42; M Starc 2-49) v Australia

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news