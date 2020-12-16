Adelaide Test: Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha picked over Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in India's playing XI

Team India announced their playing XI team today for the upcoming first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Adelaide which will be held from December 17, 2020.

Rumours of who will make the cut can be finally put to rest as Team India's Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have been selected as opener and wicket-keeper over Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant respectively.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Umesh Yadav also find their names announced in the playing XI.

This will be the first of four Test matches played between Australia and India.

India playing XI for Adelaide Test: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Virat Kohli (captain), 5. Ajinkya Rahane, 6. Hanuma Vihari, 7. Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), 8. R Ashwin, 9. Umesh Yadav, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Jasprit Bumrah

