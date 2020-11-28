Adieu, Maradona! Chaotic final farewell for Argentina's favourite son

An aerial view of the crowd gathered outside the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, where Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's coffin was kept for viewing on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Huge crowds bade a grief-filled farewell to Argentina's favourite son Diego Maradona before the football legend was buried on the outskirts of Buenos Aires after a chaotic public wake.

The 1986 World Cup winner widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history was laid to rest on Thursday after a ceremony attended by family and close friends in the Bella Vista cemetery.

'Diego was immortal'

Maradona, who had battled cocaine addiction for decades, died on Wednesday aged 60, sparking mourning around the world.

"I thought Diego was immortal, I thought he would never die on us. I feel a terrible sadness for a person who made us so, so happy," said bus driver Antonio Avila, 63, outside the cemetery.

The peaceful farewell contrasted sharply with the raucous scenes of his send-off in the Argentine capital that seemed somehow in keeping with the player's tumultuous life. Riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes with stone-throwing fans that briefly threatened to mar the day of mourning.

Thousands gather in Naples

In Naples, where Maradona was adored for leading Napoli to two Italian titles and putting one over their richer northern rivals, fans held an all-day wake and players took to the pitch for a match wearing his No. 10 shirt.

Tens of thousands of people had queued from early morning in Buenos Aires to file past Maradona's coffin, draped in the Argentine flag, at the presidential palace.

As the day wore on, people queing outside the Casa Rosada grew increasingly impatient, and some took over a courtyard inside, where they chanted slogans, forcing officials to move Maradona's coffin to another room as a security precaution.

