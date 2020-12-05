Aditya Seal on Indoo Ki Jawani: Why judge after seeing two minutes of two-hour film?

When the makers of Indoo Ki Jawani saw Aditya Seal in Student of the Year 2 (2019), they knew they had found their hero. But they worried whether an actor, who played such a glamorous part in SOTY 2, would fit into their film. "This is a much rustic character," begins Seal, who stars opposite Kiara Advani in the comedy. "Director Abir (Sengupta) had his vision and knew exactly what he wanted. It was the happiest set I have ever been on. It's so integral to setting the tone in a comedy. The film isn't slapstick but is more of a comedy of errors. It contributes towards cinema if the humour is beyond baseless. Cinema should have depth and a social slant. I am all for entertainment but movies should give people something to think about."

The trailer left everyone wondering whether Seal plays a Pakistani character. "That's a well-guarded secret," he laughs. Unfortunately though, soon after the promo dropped, a section of netizens attacked the film, claiming that it highlighted a Pakistani man-Indian woman romance. "Till the time one hasn't watched the film, what are they commenting about really? People have seen 2 minutes of a 2-hour long film and they've judged the entire film. This is the stereotype that we are attempting to break with the film. The core of the movie is about how we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. To play Samar, I had to defeat my own conditioning and stop judging the world on mere appearances. Everybody has been through a lot this year. When I saw the movie's trailer, I found it refreshing. I have myself been through a lot this year and the film's glimpses have made me smile, given me hope. I wish people could start to lighten up a little. I have a problem when people pass judgements just because they have a mouthpiece given."

The actor has had a rough year, having lost his father to COVID-19 in September. Taking a cue from the words of Meghan Markle, we ask him the one question that we were evading: Is he okay? "No, I am not okay. I don't know how I am coping. Honestly, now that I reflect upon the last few months, I don't know how we got by that. My heart kept saying that I should pause. I wanted to stop and process my grief. But it felt like I don't have the option to. I grew up before I wanted to. There are a lot of responsibilities on my head so I have to keep going. Once my worries are over, will the enormity of what has happened sink in."

