Adnan Sami to troll from Pakistan: Spread peace, not terror

Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami on Friday slammed a troll who suggested him to spread love. A netizen hailing from Pakistan commented on a two-day-old tweet of the singer regarding the historical event of Pakistan's surrender day.

Commenting on the tweet, the user suggested the singer: "Try to spread love." Replying to this, Adnan said: "I always spread love; haven't you heard my songs? In turn, you should concentrate on spreading peace- Not Terror! ..Next!"

I always spread love; haven’t you heard my songs? In turn, you should concentrate on spreading peace- Not Terror! ..Next! https://t.co/UqbsPMgxai — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 18, 2020

Netizens came out in support of the singer. Commenting on his post, a fan club of Adnan Sami wrote: "He always do and we all are extremely proud and blessed to have him."

"Adnan bhai is all about love peace and food by bhabhi ji," commented another user. "We love you bhai jaan," shared another user tagging the singer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever