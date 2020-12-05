Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb in hospital after testing COVID positive

Afghanistan cricketer and Brisbane Heat import Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been taken to a Queensland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The World No. 2-ranked T20I bowler was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after arriving in Australia last week.

Mujeeb reported symptoms of illness and has since been placed in the care of Queensland Health to complete his recovery. The news comes a week out from the Heat's season opener against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra and means Mujeeb will almost certainly miss Brisbane's two matches in Australia's capital.

Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said Mujeeb's welfare was the primary concern. "He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after," Svenson said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news