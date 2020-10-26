Aftab Shivdasani: When some of my films failed, many dropped me from their projects

Aftab Shivdasani has been in the Hindi film industry for the last 21 years. He made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Mast in 1999, although he's also known for being a child actor in blockbusters like Mr. India and ChaalBaaz. He has now spoken about the initial successful films of his career, the failure that happened later, and how makers began to drop him from their projects.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "In between 2000 and 2010 when I did maximum work, I collaborated with good producers, directors, stars and star kids. But when some of my films failed then many started dropping me from their projects. At that point of time there was this herd mentality that his film don't work so don't take him."

He continued, "They didn't think he's a good guy and a good actor let's work with him again. Thankfully with web entering the arena things have been better." He was also asked a hypothetical question- What if he was a star kid? This is what he had to say about this, "I might've got more offers, wish I knew someone. But good or bad, I hung in there. As I always say audience decides your journey."

He added, "Had there been no support from them I wouldn't have survived. There acceptance matters, rest of it is debatable. I'm an optimist and would like to see the glass half full. This industry has given us a lot and has much more to offer. At the same time, such talks would definitely lead to a better work atmosphere. We can debate on certain things but that shouldn't happen under the garb of personal vendetta."

Shivdasani has also been a part of films like Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana, Masti, Red, De Taali, 1920 Evil Returns, Grand Masti, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, and Great Grand Masti.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Aftab Shivdasani On Poison 2: Tweaked Script To Match The New Locations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news