After Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam K Ahuja support farmers

Updated: 08 December, 2020 11:10 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among the growing list of celebrities from Bollywood who have extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam K Ahuja/picture courtesy: Instagram account
Actors Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among the growing list of celebrities from Bollywood who have extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmers have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday, warning that they will intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Riteish Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta and others have already declared their support to farmers.

In a tweet in reply to Dosanjh's message of unity from the protest site, Chopra said their concerns should be addressed "sooner than later".

Dosanjh, who took on actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on elderly protesting farmer recently, later donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers' cause and even addressed a rally at the Singhu border on Saturday.

In his latest tweets, the actor has supported farmers' call for a 'Bharat Band' on Tuesday. Actor Sonam Kapoor called farmers "founders of human civilisation".

Actor Priety Zinta said her heart goes to the protesting farmers, who she called the "soldiers of soil".

Deshmukh, in a tweet, on Saturday, said, "If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisan."

Actor Chitrangada Singh said it was important to keep farmers feeling protected. "They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat & blood. #respectfarmers."

Actor Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub are among the celebrities who have been constantly tweeting on the issue.

But some of the biggest stars from the industry have remained silent on the issue, leading to criticism from within and outside. Singer Gippy Grewal has criticised Bollywood for not speaking up for farmers.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's two borders to protest against the new farm laws, which many farmers say will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

First Published: 08 December, 2020 09:24 IST

