Aisha Ahmed has an adorable wish as mother Rukhsar Rehman celebrates her birthday

Actress Rukhsar Rehman celebrates her 45th birthday today on October 29 and on this special occasion, her daughter Aisha Ahmed took to her Instagram account and wished her with an adorable picture.

She shared a picture with her mother where the birthday girl could be seen holding a Bouqet in hand and Aisha could be seen planting a peck on her mother's cheeks. She wrote 'It all begins and ends at you. Yea, just that.' (sic)

Have a look right here:

Rehman made her Bollywood debut at the age of 17 in 1992 with the film Yaad Rakhegi Duniya and also acted in a film called Inteha Pyar Ki with Rishi Kapoor. She then went on to act in films like Sarkar, D, God Tussi Great Ho, The Stoneman Murders, Shaitan, Bheja Fry 2, and was last seen in films like The Body and URI: The Surgical Strike.

She also acted this year in the web show, The Gone Game. She was also seen in the show, Haq Se. Given that she is a mother to a 22-year-old, playing one to three girls on screen was easy.

"When you have a child, you learn to be adjusting, patient and understanding. What is the point of being an actor if you only want to play [a character that is of] your age. The beauty of being an artiste is that you can play someone who is 16, or 60, provided the role seems convincing," she said in 2018.

Talking about her character, the actor, who has previously acted in PK (2014) and Love Games (2016), says, "I am strict and stern, but the humour in my character is brought out by Mariam, my youngest daughter. However, I don't think I can ever be strict with my [real] daughter Aisha."

We assume then that she isn't an adherent of the philosophy, 'spare the rod and spoil the child'. She instantly agrees, "I don't hit my daughter. I did once, when I saw her playing with an [electric] socket. She insisted on putting a hanger in it, and I got scared. She was barely five. But, otherwise, I never raise my hand. The child can either become a rebel, or recede into a shell. So, a parent must strike a balance."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Rukhsar Rehman Follows This Unique Policy On Mariam Khan - Reporting Live Sets

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news