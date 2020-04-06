Akshay Kumar: Song is a step in our united stand against COVID-19 pandemic

They may be confined to their homes, but trust Bollywood stars to lift their fans' spirits despite the restrictions. After leading from the front by pledging to contribute Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, Akshay Kumar is bringing together the top brass of the industry for a motivational track. mid-day has it that the superstar, along with Jackky Bhagnani, has spearheaded the development of Muskurayega India, which has been created by compiling video footage of actors who shot their portions at their respective homes.



Kumar knows that positivity, among other things, is key to tackling the current situation, and hence, wanted to spread the good word among his admirers. "At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that," he says of the track that has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, and drops online today.



Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday feature in the number.



Bhagnani, who also presents the song, says, "Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments' efforts in fighting the virus."



