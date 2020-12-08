Alankrita Sahai-starrer The Incomplete Man to be a thrilling ride

After Love Per Square Foot (2018) and Namaste England (2018), Alankrita Sahai features in The Incomplete Man. "It is a psychological thriller," says Sahai, who plays a doctor.

"The rehearsals are on and the script is amazing. I hope the audience loves it. I can't obviously say too much about the project, but it's going to make you feel the chills," added the actress.

"It's a very exciting project. We have a great team in place. We will start shooting super soon and I can't wait to get on the set," Sahai further told IANS. She begins shooting for Dhiraj Kotkar's film on December 13 in Goa.

The Incomplete Man highlights the issue of juvenile laws, which protect rapists who are under 18 from punishment. Director Dhiraj Kotkar said: "If the age of the offender is not stopping him from committing rape, his age is also suitable for hanging or hard punishment. Heinous criminals are left (unpunished) under the guise of juvenile law. The Incomplete Man is one such film to highlight the matter."

The film also features Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and Teena Singh.

