All West Indies players test negative for COVID-19, set to travel to Queenstown

All members of West Indies men's cricket team have tested negative in their third and final Covid-19 tests and will now travel to Queenstown they will play a three-day match and a four-day match against New Zealand 'A'. "The players, management and support staff are scheduled to leave managed isolation on Friday and travel to the southern town of Queenstown, where they will play a three-day match and a four-day match against New Zealand "A". These matches will be on November 20-22 and on November 26-29 at John Davies Oval," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

CWI further informed that all of the West Indies players who arrived in Auckland on Thursday following the end of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, have passed initial health screening checks.

They will now spend the next two weeks in isolation in preparation for the first T20I which will be played at the Eden Park on November 29. After the first match, the series will move to Mount Maunganui for two matches at the picturesque Bay Oval - the first a day match and the second under lights.

West Indies will then travel to Hamilton for the first Test at the Seddon Park and then south to Wellington for the second match at the historic Basin Reserve.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever