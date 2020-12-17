Almost family: Disha Patani accompanies Tiger Shroff and his fam to Dubai

Rumours of Disha Patani dating Tiger Shroff have always been around. While neither of them have admitted to being in a relationship with the other, their frequent public appearance together suggest otherwise. Dating or not, Disha is extremely close to Tiger and his family, especially his sister Krishna Shroff.

Recently, Disha Patani accompanied rumoured beau Tiger, sister Krishna and their mother Ayesha to Dubai. Considering the warm rapport she shares with Tiger's folks, it comes as no surprise.

Patani is almost part of the Shroff household. Krishna and Tiger were in Dubai for a Mixed Martial Arts event. There's nothing like mixing work with pleasure.



Disha and Tiger return to the bay. Picture/Yogen Shah

Krishna Shroff had once said that her brother Tiger is single. She said, "You know that I don't lie and how straight I'm about everything. Tiger is 100 percent single." Krishna further added that she'd 'set-up' Disha with Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Disha is gearing up for KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Shroff has been roped in for Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 recently. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on July 17, 2021.

