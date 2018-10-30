Search

Ambati Rayudu has solved No. 4 mystery: Rohit Sharma

Oct 30, 2018, 08:22 IST | Harit N Joshi

"It's a very important knock. Hopefully, he has solved all the mysteries of No. 4. I guess till the World Cup, there won't be any talk of No. 4," said Rohit at the post-match press conference

Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

The much debated No. 4 spot in India's ODI batting order seems to have finally been sealed, according to the team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit was convinced by Rayudu's 100 in yesterday's fourth ODI against the West Indies, which included a 211-run partnership with him.

"He [Rayudu] batted brilliantly. At that point, a big partnership was needed and it was a perfect platform for him to showcase what he's got. So, it was a pressure innings and he responded well to that situation," said Rohit. India skipper Virat Kohli too felt that the need for an intelligent batter had been fulfilled.

"He [Rayudu] reads the game really well. We are happy that someone with intelligence is batting at No. 4," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony yesterday. India have tried as many as nine batsmen at No. 4 since Kohli took over as skipper in January 2015.

