Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpse of a 'film that never got made'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo of his film that never got made, and many fans are amused with the revelation. Big B posted a photo on Instagram that captures the shoot of the particular film, and said that everything from the title of the project to photoshoot and styling was done, but it never got made.

"A film that never got made... Styled, photo shot, titled... But never got made... Pity," he captioned it. In the image, the veteran Bollywood superstar is seen wearing a denim jacket, black pants, and carrying a gun. While Big B does not give details of the project, it seems like the film in question is of the nineties, going by his look and styling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The Bollywood icon has a line up ready to hit the theatres. He will be seen in "Brahmastra", "Jhund", "Chehre", and an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone over the coming months.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever