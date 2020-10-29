Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda makes Instagram debut, Suhana Khan reacts

Even though Suhana Khan was always on Instagram, she kept her account private for a while. It was only a few months back that she made her Instagram account public. And ever since then, she has been slaying in almost all her posts. And now, she welcomed someone on the platform rather unexpectedly.

The person in question is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda. In one of his first Instagram posts, Suhana commented- Unfollowing. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastya.nanda) onOct 26, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

He has made a collage of New York City in his first few posts and one of them reads- NYC x Mumbai.

Coming to Suhana, she shared with her fans a post on colourism and wrote how she was brown and happy about it. Though heartbreaking and shocking, Suhana's story is what every other Indian girl goes through. She has not only shed some light but also shared some motivational words through her post.

Sharing her story, on social media, she also clarified that she hasn't done any skin-lightening treatment to make her skin brighter. While many celebrities came out in support of the star kid, Suhana still faced flak from toxic followers. As Taylor Swift said, haters, gonna hate!

On the personal front, Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other millennial kid. She initially had her Instagram account private, but now, Suhana has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her life.

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Is Keeping Fit With Grandson Agastya Nanda; See Photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news