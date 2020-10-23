Amrita Rao stuns in a red sari as she shares a video on Maha Ashtami
With the ongoing Navratri festival, the actress took to her social media to post a video on Ashtami.
We all know by now that the lovely Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are expecting their first child. The Vivaah actress is in her ninth month of pregnancy and the couple will soon welcome their little bundle of joy!
With the ongoing Navratri festival, the actress took to her social media to post a video on Ashtami. Looking gorgeous in a red net sari with her pregnancy glow, the soon-to-be mommy looks every bit radiant.
Praying to the Goddess, the actress wrote, "I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri... These 9 days a dedicated to goddess Durga and her nine avatars. I am entering a new phase of embodying the avatar of a Mother myself!"
NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri ! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself ! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe ð as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! ð«ð¤±ð¤°ð Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020
With the festival that brings positivity all around, we are sure the couple and their baby will be blessed with abundant happiness.
