Amrita Rao stuns in a red sari as she shares a video on Maha Ashtami

We all know by now that the lovely Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are expecting their first child. The Vivaah actress is in her ninth month of pregnancy and the couple will soon welcome their little bundle of joy!

With the ongoing Navratri festival, the actress took to her social media to post a video on Ashtami. Looking gorgeous in a red net sari with her pregnancy glow, the soon-to-be mommy looks every bit radiant.

Praying to the Goddess, the actress wrote, "I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri... These 9 days a dedicated to goddess Durga and her nine avatars. I am entering a new phase of embodying the avatar of a Mother myself!"

With the festival that brings positivity all around, we are sure the couple and their baby will be blessed with abundant happiness.

