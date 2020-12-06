Ananya Panday: Anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was seen this year with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and is now gearing up for a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and also a pan-india film called Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

Professionally, she seems to be content, but talking about the online trolling that has come her way, her fashion choices, the actress spoke to Kareena Kapoor Khan on the show What Women Want and this is what she said, "When I initially started, I was dressing in a way that probably made everyone happy."

She continued, "But now I think the way that I dress makes me happy. As I said in the start, as long as I am happy and comfortable, it is all that matters. When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it's fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable."

She also said she's happy as long as she's getting to post pictures on her Instagram account. "I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don't actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine."

Ananya Panday started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films. She considers finding a fan-base in such a short time motivational rather than a matter of pressure.

"One of the the interesting parts about expectation and pressure is these things motivate me. I have a lot of gratitude for that because it is just the beginning of my career, I am just a few films old and I have managed to build a fan following. When I go to public events they come up to me and ask me to say a dialogue or ask for a selfie. I just love all of that! They expect to deliver my best and nothing could be more motivating than that!" Ananya told IANS.

"I chose to become an actor, so I am living my dream. For an actor, we always need audience, and when we have the support from them, what else do we need?" smiled the actress, who was launched by Karan Johar last year opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2.

Coming to Kareena, the actress completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

