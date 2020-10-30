Ananya Panday is carving her successful path in Bollywood with her choice of projects

Ananya Panday is all set to blow the candles for her 22nd birthday and here's how the actress is carving her successful career in Bollywood with her choice of projects. The actress began her journey with Student of the Year 2 and aced her character of Shreya whose eyes are filled with dreams and would travel to every extent to fulfil them. The same year, Amanya gave a completely opposite character named Pooja with Pati Patni aur Woh which was a matured characterisation and different from her debut.

Acing these two characters effortlessly on-screen turned heads and Ananya proved her mantle, back to back. Recently, the actress also made her action debut with Khaali Peeli and stunned the audiences. The actress didn't use anybody doubles and performed the stunts all by herself and to get the perfect Bambaiya dialect, even took classes. This dedication towards her work speaks volumes on how much she loves her work.

In a short span, the actress is on a success high and is carving her successful path with her talent and the choices of projects she's making. The actress also has a long list of big brands under her kitty and is a popular icon of the youth and connects really well and has a huge fan following across social media. The actress shares a lot of her personal life on social media and always takes the audiences through her life off-camera and truly as her bio says Ananya is a "serial chiller", she believes in living life to the fullest and making the most of the moment she is in.

For her upcoming film Fighter, we're all set to witness some more action sequences from Ananya alongside Vijay Deverokonda. The actress is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled in Goa.

