Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli: Had only one day of shoot left

I am being productive by regularly working out and reading books," quips Ananya Panday, who has been confined to her house since the last 10 days. The actor was shooting for Khaali Peeli in the city on March 15 when the cine bodies announced the temporary suspension of shoots. As a result, the Ishaan Khatter starrer has only a day of shoot pending before the team can call it a wrap.

"We had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon," says Panday. The actor's next — Shakun Batra's yet-untitled relationship drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi — too has met similar fate. "Shakun's film was supposed to kick off this month. Now, we don't know when we will start the project."

Vital as the step is to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the 21-day lockdown has come as a further setback to the daily wage workers. Panday believes it is time for the industry to come together to help those in need. "I will make my contribution to the relief fund that has been set up by the Guild."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates