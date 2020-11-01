Ananya Panday pens a note for Ishaan Khatter on his birthday, wishes for 'more pancakes and adventures'

Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 25th birthday today and on this special occasion, his co-star from Khaali Peeli Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and wrote an adorable note for the actor. She also shared a quirky selfie with the actor.

This is what she had to say about the birthday boy- "happy bday little mr sunshine, here’s to more pancakes and adventures." (sic)

Khatter is now gearing up for a film called Pippa, directed by Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon and set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. The film also stars Soni Razdan and Mrunal Thakur and will be based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' and will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

He also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi coming up. Talking about Panday, she was also last seen Khaali Peeli.

The film highlighted an enchanting love story with the element of a Kaali Peeli - the essence of Mumbai. Ananya has surpassed all the expectations of her fans. A promising performer with grace and charm on-screen makes her fans adore her even more.

Ananya was impressive in the movie Khaali Peeli and with it being her third film, there is significant growth in the actress' performance. She has gotten better with each film and her hard-work is the driving force behind this impact. Her fans fall in love with her all over again, each time.

After delivering an admirable performance in Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be seen in two big-buck movies, Shakun Batra's untitled next, the actress is shooting in Goa for the same and her Pan-India film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

