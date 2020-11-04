Another shot! Huma Qureshi collaborates with Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor

After collaborating with Subhash Kapoor in Jolly LLB 2 (2017), Huma Qureshi is said to be teaming up with the filmmaker again for a political thriller. He will be the showrunner for the web series, which sees Qureshi play a feisty politician in the multi-season show.

Subhash Kapoor, who was called out in the wake of the #MeToo movement, is keen to be back on the scene.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi finished shooting for her next film Bell Bottom, alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the upcoming movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

She will be soon seen in Army Of The Dead. Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, Army of the Dead is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Zack Snyder has directed the zombie heist film. It will release on Netflix, next year.

Huma Qureshi will also be seen in Tamil film Valimai, which is currently under post-production.

