Anupamaa Update: Vanraj faces the family's wrath, Baa feels sorry for criticising Anupamaa

The moment we have all been waiting for in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is finally here. Vanraj's extramarital affair is now open to everyone in the family and it was known that everyone will respond in their ways, but their individual reaction was something that the audience was waiting for. The Shah family's trip ended unexpectedly and they reached home from the resort shocked and upset.

Anupamaa being a responsible homemaker immediately goes into the kitchen to get some food for the family. And when she asks Babuji to take his medicine, he refuses to take it and says that he is upset with her. He asked her why she didn't tell anyone about Vanraj's extramarital affair, to which she said that she was scared of the repercussions.

Baa and Babuji then get to know that even Sanjay, Samar, and Paritosh were aware of this but did not tell anyone. And when they asked for how long this has been going, Paritosh replied for eight years. Samar, Paritosh, and Sanjay then tell them everything they know of. Just then Vanraj comes, Baa stops him at the entrance and slaps him. While everyone looks at them shocked, she then drags him inside and says that for the past 25 years she has always criticised Anupamaa unaware of the fact that her son has been disrespecting them all along.

They ask her why he did this, and he said it's because of Anupamaa. He blames her for his betrayal. Everyone in the family reacts to this, and Babuji pushes him too. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the whole incident has disturbed Babuji and he falls sick again. What will Anupamaa do now? Will the family accept Vanraj's apology especially after Babuji falling sick again. What lies ahead for Anupamaa, to know all this don't forget to watch your favourite show "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, and Anagha Bhosale. It airs on Star Plus.

