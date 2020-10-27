Anupriya Goenka on shooting amidst COVID: There was a sense of unity in this calamity

Armed with learnings from the first season, Anupriya Goenka is gearing up to reprise her lawyer role in the second instalment of Criminal Justice. Considering the second outing is markedly different from its predecessor, the actor says she went back to the basics to do justice to her character, Nikhat Hussain. "Since we are dealing with a different case in the second season, I spoke to lawyers who have dealt with similar criminal cases in the past. I tried to understand their thought process, how they judge a situation and close the loopholes. It helped me add more nuances to my part," says the actor.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari and Pankaj Tripathi, the Disney+Hotstar show holds a special place in her heart as it has earned her a nod of approval from her family, whom she considers her strongest critics. "My family thought I played the character with earnestness. As a teenager, I've had some experiences in the court, [documenting legal papers for her father's business] and seeing me made them nostalgic."

Ask her about the experience of shooting the courtroom drama during the lockdown, and she says that a cloud of uncertainty hung over the unit. "With the threat of COVID-19 [looming large], there was always a fear that the schedule could go haywire. Having said that, the production unit did their best to keep everyone safe. There was a sense of unity in this calamity," says Goenka, who has two shows in the pipeline. "I have the second part of Aashram releasing on November 11 and Mere Desh Ki Dharti that is slated to come out by the year-end."

