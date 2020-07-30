Aparshakti Khurana's nuska for lockdown

Aparshakti Khurana hopes to combat the morbid state of mind in the times of social distancing with something light-hearted that resembles the new normal. "I wanted to come out with something fun and quirky [to lift] the energy," says the actor of his new track Ghanta, which dropped online on Wednesday. Khurana says the song makes him reminisce his childhood. Associating the school bell as an indication to happier things, he says, "When there is a sinking feeling that nothing is going right, the song offers optimism and hope. I hope people are able to relate to it." Walking through the process of creating the song amid the pandemic, Khurana says it "wasn't easy to pull off". "A party scene in the number was completed just a day before the lockdown was announced. We shot a few portions from home and for the rest we stepped out, after taking all the precautions," he adds. The song also marks Jackky Bhagnani's debut as a singer.

Enjoying family time in Chandigarh, the actor spends time jamming with brother Ayushmann Khurrana when he is not surrounded by family. "Bhaiyya and I don't get time to sit down alone to work on a track because we are surrounded by parents, the in-laws, and kids. Someday we might pen something together like Ik vaari. I will take some time for my next single," says Khurana.

