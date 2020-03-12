Apno Se Bewafai director Prakash Bhalekar: It is a family entertainer with Irrfan Khan as the lead

His ardent fans will agree that it been a long wait to see Irrfan on the big screen. As he returns to enthral the audience with Angrezi Medium tomorrow, it appears that the makers of another Irrfan-starrer are trying to make the most of the opportune time. The team of Apno Se Bewafai, which was lying in the cans over the past two years, has decided to release it on April 2.

Confirming the development, director Prakash Bhalekar says, "It is a family entertainer with Irrfan as the lead. He has done an excellent job in the movie. The supporting cast is made up of new actors."

Ask him why the film didn't see the light of day upon its completion in early 2018, and the director attributes it to financial constraints. "We completed the film before Irrfan's health deteriorated, but the release was pushed due to lack of funds." The actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is currently on the road to recovery. The director claims he has been unable to inform Irrfan of the latest developments. "We are not in touch as Irrfan is not talking to anybody right now."

Irrfan remained unavailable for comment.

