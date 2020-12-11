A.R Rahman is in awe of art piece of him created by fan; shares picture

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram. The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman's face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

The post shared by the star gained more than seventy-four thousand likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan's official Instagram account with the post.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever