A.R Rahman is in awe of art piece of him created by fan; shares picture
Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman posted a picture of the art on Instagram
Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram. The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman's face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.
View this post on Instagram
The post shared by the star gained more than seventy-four thousand likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan's official Instagram account with the post.
